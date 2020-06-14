Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

130 Apartments for rent in North Palm Beach, FL with garage

North Palm Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1200 Marine Way
1200 Marine Way East, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1220 sqft
Available July 1st 2020! Annual rental available in the 24 hr manned gated waterfront marina community of Old Port Cove. Enjoy Intracoastal and ocean views from this meticulously maintained 2 Bed 2.

North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
721 Pelican Way
721 Pelican Way, North Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2110 sqft
YES-This NPB home has FOUR Bedrooms and THREE FULL Bathrooms PLUS a 10 X 16 room off the Master Bedroom that could be used as a nursery, office, guest bedroom - Also for sale! New roof with double strapped joists. New A/C. New Garage Door.

1 Unit Available
106 Water Club Court N
106 Water Club Ct N, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2992 sqft
Stunning Coastal Contemporary end townhouse in the much sought after luxurious waterfront gated Water Club in North Palm Beach.

North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
973 Laurel Road
973 Laurel Road, North Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1821 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Stunning fully furnished, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom POOL home, extended patio area, Gazebo, private back yard with built in grill area, single garage and drive way. The Pool service and landscaping included in rent.

North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
808 Shore Drive
808 Shore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$14,400
3189 sqft
Bring your yacht!! Absolutely exquisite model contemporary custom waterfront estate w/90 feet water frontage and 150 ft wide canal. Heated pool. Very upgraded architectural detailing. Saturnia floors throughout.
Verified

$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

1 Unit Available
5200 N Ocean Drive
5200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
1604 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean and intracoastal views with large balcony for outdoor entertaining.Open kitchen, split floor plan, marble floors. Washer/Dryer in unit. Assigned garage parking. Large heated pool, tennis court, new lobby, new exercise room.

1 Unit Available
2779 Ravella Way
2779 Ravella Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3-floor townhouse. Two large bedroom suites each with their own full baths and large walk-in closets. Private first floor office/den/bedroom with full bath. 2-car garage.

1 Unit Available
2514 San Pietro Circle
2514 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Gated, waterfront living at it's best and walking distance to the upscale PGA mall. This is a great opportunity to own your multi level dream home with a key west feel.

1 Unit Available
5080 N Ocean Drive
5080 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2188 sqft
Beautiful 20th FL SE Corner 3 BR or 2 BR plus den w/direct ocean VU from SE balcony & ocean + intracoastal VU from NE balcony. Fully furnished turnkey, marble flooring in living areas, modern furnishings + media. King bed in MBR.

1 Unit Available
2915 Tuscany Court
2915 Tuscany Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
915 Tuscany Court Apt #303, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 02/28/2020. Pets: Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.

1 Unit Available
3974 N Ocean Drive
3974 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2615 sqft
Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean.

1 Unit Available
23 Teach Road
23 East Teach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2214 sqft
BRING YOUR BOAT UP TO 80 FEET! This direct waterfront home in Pirates Cove has a dock that will accommodate an 80' boat, (no fixed bridges), private water views, gorgeous white porcelain tile throughout the living area, nice kitchen w/ updated

1 Unit Available
2811 Grande Parkway
2811 Grande Parkway, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1564 sqft
One of the largest and one of the best units available for rent in this popular gated condo complex.

1 Unit Available
5310 N Ocean Drive
5310 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
4375 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One of the most prestigious buildings in the Palm Beaches! ONE Singer Island condominium was designed to accommodate the most selective buyers needs, this 15 Unit Luxury building offers its residences the highest standards of privacy, tranquility,

1 Unit Available
2661 Ravella Lane
2661 Ravella Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2096 sqft
Beautiful 3 story town home located in upscale, gated community with gorgeous resort styled amenities.

1 Unit Available
2806 Veronia Drive
2806 Veronia Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
Fabulous Lakeview home w/ 3 bdrm 3 bath&1 garage. Most desirable floor plan&doesn't come up often. Impact windows on 2nd fl. Granite counter tops in kitchen. New wood like tile floors in main area & no carpet. 1 bdrm and full bath on 1st floor.

1 Unit Available
5280 N Ocean Drive
5280 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Elegant modern 3 BR 2.5 BA furnished oceanfront rental - Completely renovated condo w/open gourmet kitchen + bar seating open to striking great room with wet bar, wine cooler, circular sofa, flat screen TV and separate dining area with lovely views.

1 Unit Available
5420 N Ocean Drive
5420 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1223 sqft
Five-star condo NOW available for OFF-SEASON rental from 4/1 - 10/31/20. ENJOY outstanding direct panoramic ocean views from all rooms, wrap-around balconies with DUAL ICW and ocean views from north balcony.

1 Unit Available
3 Marina Gardens Drive
3 Marinia Gardens Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3141 sqft
3 Story Tuscan Townhouse Fully Furnished 3 Bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 Car Garage with Private Glass Elevator in Gated Community overlooking Soverel Harbour Marina.

1 Unit Available
1111 Singer Drive
1111 Singer Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
3662 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent right on the water on Singer Island with your own boat dock and over 3,500 square feet of living space. This two story home offers double height, 21 foot ceilings in the open living area.

1 Unit Available
2511 San Pietro Circle
2511 San Pietro Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 3-story Townhome desirable & gated Harbour Oaks. Located near Gardens Mall, Highway & beach. Features include 2 master suites on the top floor, office/den or 3rd bethroom on 1st floor, washer and dryer. basic cable and water included.

1 Unit Available
1020 Lake Shore Drive
1020 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
920 sqft
This beautiful condo is move in ready on the first floor with a garage. Relax at the community pool looking over the intracoastal waterway or workout in the gym. This is a sought out gated community.
City Guide for North Palm Beach, FL

"The Parker drawbridge was completed in 1926. Our first pioneer family to live year-round on the mainland in the Village of NPB were the Parker family. The county built his house on stilts just east of the bridge." (North Palm Beach 50th Anniversary Booklet)

Hearing the words "palm" and "beach" make you want to dig out the bathing suit and find the nearest bottle of sunscreen. Don't get the idea this place is "au naturel." Incorporated in 1956, it took dredging, highway building and general destruction of the mangrove swamps and farmland to create the original community. Cut them some slack, though, because the EPA didn't even exist then. The early developers didn't have anyone telling them that destroying a natural environment to build ritzy neighborhoods is a big no-no. So today's 12,015 residents can sip martinis on their balconies with clear consciences. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Palm Beach, FL

North Palm Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

