9750 Galleon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher cable included garage

'Don't wait any longer!!!!' This beautiful active adult community is waiting for you. Prepare to come home to your gorgeous three bedroom, two bath town home. This spacious home features cathedral ceilings, crown moldings and tile floors thru-out. Stunning granite counter tops and tall cherry wood cabinets. Be the first home on the block which allows an abundance of bright florida sunlight through-out the home. Don't forget your coffee cup to enjoy the serene view of the cranes strolling around the lake. Internet, Phone & Premium cable Included. Hurry, your dream home is waiting!!!