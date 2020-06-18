All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:39 PM

9750 Galleon Drive

9750 Galleon Drive · (561) 633-9439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9750 Galleon Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Baywinds

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
'Don't wait any longer!!!!' This beautiful active adult community is waiting for you. Prepare to come home to your gorgeous three bedroom, two bath town home. This spacious home features cathedral ceilings, crown moldings and tile floors thru-out. Stunning granite counter tops and tall cherry wood cabinets. Be the first home on the block which allows an abundance of bright florida sunlight through-out the home. Don't forget your coffee cup to enjoy the serene view of the cranes strolling around the lake. Internet, Phone & Premium cable Included. Hurry, your dream home is waiting!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9750 Galleon Drive have any available units?
9750 Galleon Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 9750 Galleon Drive have?
Some of 9750 Galleon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9750 Galleon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9750 Galleon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9750 Galleon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9750 Galleon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 9750 Galleon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9750 Galleon Drive does offer parking.
Does 9750 Galleon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9750 Galleon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9750 Galleon Drive have a pool?
No, 9750 Galleon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9750 Galleon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9750 Galleon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9750 Galleon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9750 Galleon Drive has units with dishwashers.
