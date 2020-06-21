941 Paseo Morella

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Adorable Studio Cottage in the highly desirable neighborhood of Vedado. Best of all Utilities, Water, and Internet is included! Enjoy lots of natural light in this bright and airy space as well as all the outdoor activity the area provides. The cottage backs up to a walking trail, is steps to the beautiful neighborhood park, or a quick bike ride to the intracoastal and Palm Beach Island. Centrally located in downtown West Palm Beach. Experience all downtown has to offer, while being close to Southern and I95 to get to your next destination easily and quickly. If you love the tiny home movement this is the place for you!