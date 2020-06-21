All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:22 PM

941 Paseo Morella

941 Paseo Morella · (561) 578-9985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

941 Paseo Morella, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Poinciana Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit Cottage · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Adorable Studio Cottage in the highly desirable neighborhood of Vedado. Best of all Utilities, Water, and Internet is included! Enjoy lots of natural light in this bright and airy space as well as all the outdoor activity the area provides. The cottage backs up to a walking trail, is steps to the beautiful neighborhood park, or a quick bike ride to the intracoastal and Palm Beach Island. Centrally located in downtown West Palm Beach. Experience all downtown has to offer, while being close to Southern and I95 to get to your next destination easily and quickly. If you love the tiny home movement this is the place for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Paseo Morella have any available units?
941 Paseo Morella has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Paseo Morella have?
Some of 941 Paseo Morella's amenities include pool, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Paseo Morella currently offering any rent specials?
941 Paseo Morella isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Paseo Morella pet-friendly?
No, 941 Paseo Morella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 941 Paseo Morella offer parking?
No, 941 Paseo Morella does not offer parking.
Does 941 Paseo Morella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Paseo Morella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Paseo Morella have a pool?
Yes, 941 Paseo Morella has a pool.
Does 941 Paseo Morella have accessible units?
No, 941 Paseo Morella does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Paseo Morella have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 Paseo Morella does not have units with dishwashers.
