Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

8423 Long Bay

8423 Long Bay · (561) 523-0360
Location

8423 Long Bay, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Oakton Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Rent includes: High speed Internet, H D Cable TV, Alarm service! Upgraded 2/2/1 villa with beautiful LAKE VIEW in Resort Style living Andros Isles with extended driveway. BRAND NEW A/C unit! Relaxing lake view from living room, kitchen, master bedroom. Upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, pantry. Custom dining mirror wall, elegant lighting with dimmers. Titles in living area, laminate flooring in bedrooms. Master Bathroom has shower, other bathroom has tub/shower. Screen patio with beautiful murals and the best lake view in the community. Accordian hurricane shutters. Enjoy Florida in Resort Style living community with pool, gym, tennis courts, play area, ... Great location! Close to West Palm Beach Downtown, restaurants, shopping, PBI Airport, Turnpike, Ocean...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8423 Long Bay have any available units?
8423 Long Bay has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8423 Long Bay have?
Some of 8423 Long Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8423 Long Bay currently offering any rent specials?
8423 Long Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 Long Bay pet-friendly?
No, 8423 Long Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 8423 Long Bay offer parking?
Yes, 8423 Long Bay offers parking.
Does 8423 Long Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8423 Long Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 Long Bay have a pool?
Yes, 8423 Long Bay has a pool.
Does 8423 Long Bay have accessible units?
No, 8423 Long Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 Long Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8423 Long Bay has units with dishwashers.
