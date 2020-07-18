8423 Long Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access tennis court

Rent includes: High speed Internet, H D Cable TV, Alarm service! Upgraded 2/2/1 villa with beautiful LAKE VIEW in Resort Style living Andros Isles with extended driveway. BRAND NEW A/C unit! Relaxing lake view from living room, kitchen, master bedroom. Upgraded kitchen with white cabinets, pantry. Custom dining mirror wall, elegant lighting with dimmers. Titles in living area, laminate flooring in bedrooms. Master Bathroom has shower, other bathroom has tub/shower. Screen patio with beautiful murals and the best lake view in the community. Accordian hurricane shutters. Enjoy Florida in Resort Style living community with pool, gym, tennis courts, play area, ... Great location! Close to West Palm Beach Downtown, restaurants, shopping, PBI Airport, Turnpike, Ocean...