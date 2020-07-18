752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr gym pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

SELF TOUR OPTION AVAILABLE NOW! ~DIRECTLY ON LAKE~ Plus W/D!~ - *Mention REF # 7528

At Bella Lago Vista we highly regard safety. In keeping compliance with the Public Health Officials, we have implemented a self-tour option to maintain social distancing. We are now offering a self-tour option with our state-of-the-art Lock boxes. Please note that our units have been fully sanitized for your safety.



PET RESTRICTIONS: 2 pets, 40lbs combined limit. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds

SMOKING: Non-smoking

HOLD FEE: One month



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: If you are interested in viewing this unit with our self-tour option you can do so between 7:30am-8pm daily. Call for instructions and to schedule.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Application is electronic link and can be emailed or text.

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)



REQUIREMENTS AND CRITERIA:

$75.00 Application fee per Adult

Credit score: 600 minimum

No Eviction records within 5 years unless you do not have a judgment, no outstanding landlord debt, or negative references.

Proof of Income: 3x Monthly Rent Amount- Combined Applicants



• Property Description Details •

At BELLA LAGO VISTA You Will Experience

Many PERKS Starting With Our Location!

*Less than 10 minutes to Beach, PBI Airport, Downtown City Place,

Clematis St, Trail Rail and Brightline Stations AND Walking

Distance to BUS Stop.

*We OFFER Beautiful Lakeside Views of Downtown City Place

*Short 3 minute Drive to PALM BEACH OUTLETS (Shop til you DROP)

*Near Many Markets Such as Whole Foods, Target, Publix, Aldi and MORE.



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash, Maintenance and Monthly AC Filter

Delivery~~



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 48 hours

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: 700 min credit score. Make 3x rent. Cannot be on a current lease.

*LEASE DURATION: 12 months



• HOA Instructions •

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Amazing Pool and Jacuzzi! GYM (accessible 24/7)

*Great Laundry Facility on Site

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



LEASING MANAGER: Ariana De La Cruz (561)-440-7368

HG Property Management

