Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38

752 Executive Center Drive · (561) 440-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

752 Executive Center Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
SELF TOUR OPTION AVAILABLE NOW! ~DIRECTLY ON LAKE~ Plus W/D!~ - *Mention REF # 7528
At Bella Lago Vista we highly regard safety. In keeping compliance with the Public Health Officials, we have implemented a self-tour option to maintain social distancing. We are now offering a self-tour option with our state-of-the-art Lock boxes. Please note that our units have been fully sanitized for your safety.

ONLY FIRST MONTH TO MOVE IN!
REPLACE YOUR SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR AS LITTLE AS $10/MONTH ASK ME HOW!

PET RESTRICTIONS: 2 pets, 40lbs combined limit. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds
SMOKING: Non-smoking
HOLD FEE: One month

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: If you are interested in viewing this unit with our self-tour option you can do so between 7:30am-8pm daily. Call for instructions and to schedule.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Application is electronic link and can be emailed or text.
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

REQUIREMENTS AND CRITERIA:
$75.00 Application fee per Adult
Credit score: 600 minimum
No Eviction records within 5 years unless you do not have a judgment, no outstanding landlord debt, or negative references.
Proof of Income: 3x Monthly Rent Amount- Combined Applicants

• Property Description Details •
At BELLA LAGO VISTA You Will Experience
Many PERKS Starting With Our Location!
*Less than 10 minutes to Beach, PBI Airport, Downtown City Place,
Clematis St, Trail Rail and Brightline Stations AND Walking
Distance to BUS Stop.
*We OFFER Beautiful Lakeside Views of Downtown City Place
*Short 3 minute Drive to PALM BEACH OUTLETS (Shop til you DROP)
*Near Many Markets Such as Whole Foods, Target, Publix, Aldi and MORE.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash, Maintenance and Monthly AC Filter
Delivery~~

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 48 hours
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: 700 min credit score. Make 3x rent. Cannot be on a current lease.
*LEASE DURATION: 12 months

• HOA Instructions •
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Amazing Pool and Jacuzzi! GYM (accessible 24/7)
*Great Laundry Facility on Site
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

LEASING MANAGER: Ariana De La Cruz (561)-440-7368
HG Property Management
"CLEANER, FRIENDLIER AND BETTER MAINTAINED"

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE2019511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 have any available units?
752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 have?
Some of 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 currently offering any rent specials?
752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 is pet friendly.
Does 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 offer parking?
No, 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 does not offer parking.
Does 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 have a pool?
Yes, 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 has a pool.
Does 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 have accessible units?
No, 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38 does not have units with dishwashers.
