752 Executive Center Dr., #38 #11-38

Amenities
SELF TOUR OPTION AVAILABLE NOW! ~DIRECTLY ON LAKE~ Plus W/D!~ - *Mention REF # 7528
At Bella Lago Vista we highly regard safety. In keeping compliance with the Public Health Officials, we have implemented a self-tour option to maintain social distancing. We are now offering a self-tour option with our state-of-the-art Lock boxes. Please note that our units have been fully sanitized for your safety.
ONLY FIRST MONTH TO MOVE IN!
REPLACE YOUR SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR AS LITTLE AS $10/MONTH ASK ME HOW!
PET RESTRICTIONS: 2 pets, 40lbs combined limit. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds
SMOKING: Non-smoking
HOLD FEE: One month
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: If you are interested in viewing this unit with our self-tour option you can do so between 7:30am-8pm daily. Call for instructions and to schedule.
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Application is electronic link and can be emailed or text.
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
REQUIREMENTS AND CRITERIA:
$75.00 Application fee per Adult
Credit score: 600 minimum
No Eviction records within 5 years unless you do not have a judgment, no outstanding landlord debt, or negative references.
Proof of Income: 3x Monthly Rent Amount- Combined Applicants
• Property Description Details •
At BELLA LAGO VISTA You Will Experience
Many PERKS Starting With Our Location!
*Less than 10 minutes to Beach, PBI Airport, Downtown City Place,
Clematis St, Trail Rail and Brightline Stations AND Walking
Distance to BUS Stop.
*We OFFER Beautiful Lakeside Views of Downtown City Place
*Short 3 minute Drive to PALM BEACH OUTLETS (Shop til you DROP)
*Near Many Markets Such as Whole Foods, Target, Publix, Aldi and MORE.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, Sewer, Trash, Maintenance and Monthly AC Filter
Delivery~~
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 48 hours
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: 700 min credit score. Make 3x rent. Cannot be on a current lease.
*LEASE DURATION: 12 months
• HOA Instructions •
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Amazing Pool and Jacuzzi! GYM (accessible 24/7)
*Great Laundry Facility on Site
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
LEASING MANAGER: Ariana De La Cruz (561)-440-7368
HG Property Management
"CLEANER, FRIENDLIER AND BETTER MAINTAINED"
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
(RLNE2019511)