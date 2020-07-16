All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 539 Green Springs Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
539 Green Springs Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 PM

539 Green Springs Place

539 Green Springs Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

539 Green Springs Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
539 Green Springs Place, WATERSIDE, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID 4C-004 07/06: Waterside is a quiet townhome community located in the Villages of West Palm Beach. A country setting feel with a lake for walks or bike rides. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 14-Jul-20 / ID 3617085 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 539 Green Springs Place have any available units?
539 Green Springs Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 539 Green Springs Place currently offering any rent specials?
539 Green Springs Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Green Springs Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 539 Green Springs Place is pet friendly.
Does 539 Green Springs Place offer parking?
No, 539 Green Springs Place does not offer parking.
Does 539 Green Springs Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Green Springs Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Green Springs Place have a pool?
No, 539 Green Springs Place does not have a pool.
Does 539 Green Springs Place have accessible units?
No, 539 Green Springs Place does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Green Springs Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 539 Green Springs Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 539 Green Springs Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 539 Green Springs Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 BedroomsWest Palm Beach Apartments with Pools
West Palm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesWest Palm Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University