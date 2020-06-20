5004 Webster Ave

Amenities

1/1 in South WPB. Patio in the back. Available Now!! - This recently renovated 1/1 property has tile and gray washed wood look floors- no carpet! Mature trees and front room. This property has a fenced patio on the back. Located in South West Palm Beach. Please take a look! No HOA. Two small pets are okay.



Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.



