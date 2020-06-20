All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5004 Webster Ave

5004 Webster Avenue · (561) 676-1626 ext. 1
Location

5004 Webster Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Southside West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5004 Webster Ave · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1/1 in South WPB. Patio in the back. Available Now!! - This recently renovated 1/1 property has tile and gray washed wood look floors- no carpet! Mature trees and front room. This property has a fenced patio on the back. Located in South West Palm Beach. Please take a look! No HOA. Two small pets are okay.

Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

(RLNE5817114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Webster Ave have any available units?
5004 Webster Ave has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 5004 Webster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Webster Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Webster Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Webster Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 5004 Webster Ave offer parking?
No, 5004 Webster Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5004 Webster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Webster Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Webster Ave have a pool?
No, 5004 Webster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Webster Ave have accessible units?
No, 5004 Webster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Webster Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 Webster Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 Webster Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5004 Webster Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
