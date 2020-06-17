All apartments in West Palm Beach
480 Hibiscus Street
Last updated December 29 2019 at 11:29 AM

480 Hibiscus Street

480 Hibiscus Street · (561) 833-7262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

480 Hibiscus Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Downtown West Palm Beach

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
REDUCED PRICE LIMITED TIME Save over $400 per month on 2/2-w/Den Move in by 10/30/2019. Brokers Welcome $1,500.00
2 Bedroom offering $400 per month savings! City Palms Living located in West Palm Beach, is a sophisticated and stylish residential enclave. Offering one, two- & three-Bedrooms condominium rentals with high-end finishes and resort amenities, it's high-rise living at its finest.

Within minutes from City Place, Clematis Street and the picturesque waterfront, exciting restaurants, shopping, culture and the beaches are at your fingertips. The neighborhood is brimming with daytime activity and a vibrant nightlife.

Also, minutes to Brightline&rsquo;s bright and airy train station that was designed with you in mind. Brightline offers state of the art access to major cities in Florida including Ft, Lauderdale, Miami, and coming soon Downtown Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Hibiscus Street have any available units?
480 Hibiscus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 480 Hibiscus Street currently offering any rent specials?
480 Hibiscus Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Hibiscus Street pet-friendly?
No, 480 Hibiscus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 480 Hibiscus Street offer parking?
No, 480 Hibiscus Street does not offer parking.
Does 480 Hibiscus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Hibiscus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Hibiscus Street have a pool?
No, 480 Hibiscus Street does not have a pool.
Does 480 Hibiscus Street have accessible units?
No, 480 Hibiscus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Hibiscus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 Hibiscus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Hibiscus Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 480 Hibiscus Street has units with air conditioning.
