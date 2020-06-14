All apartments in West Palm Beach
4599 Palmbrooke Circle
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

4599 Palmbrooke Circle

4599 Palmbrooke Circle · (561) 420-0640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4599 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4599 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful, immaculate Townhome with a one car garage in a gated community. Two master bedrooms with over 1600 square feet of living area. All tile on the first floor, all wood floors on the second floor, all new stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen and tiled screened patio with private backyard. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566735 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4599 Palmbrooke Circle have any available units?
4599 Palmbrooke Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4599 Palmbrooke Circle have?
Some of 4599 Palmbrooke Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4599 Palmbrooke Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4599 Palmbrooke Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4599 Palmbrooke Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4599 Palmbrooke Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 4599 Palmbrooke Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4599 Palmbrooke Circle does offer parking.
Does 4599 Palmbrooke Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4599 Palmbrooke Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4599 Palmbrooke Circle have a pool?
No, 4599 Palmbrooke Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4599 Palmbrooke Circle have accessible units?
No, 4599 Palmbrooke Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4599 Palmbrooke Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4599 Palmbrooke Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
