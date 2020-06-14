Amenities

4599 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful, immaculate Townhome with a one car garage in a gated community. Two master bedrooms with over 1600 square feet of living area. All tile on the first floor, all wood floors on the second floor, all new stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen and tiled screened patio with private backyard. [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566735 ]