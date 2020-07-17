All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

4155 Haverhill Road

4155 Haverhill Road · (561) 469-7422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4155 Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Paula Stone, Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed. Property ID: M 7/13-10836047 Beautiful first floor condo with a balcony and washer and dryer. Close to schools, shopping and highways. In a resort style gated community. Pets welcome. Don't miss this one. For a showing, please call our helpful staff. We have access to all homes, town homes, condos and apartments for rent/sale. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, Inc. Listing courtesy of Marjo Realty Co. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625164 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4155 Haverhill Road have any available units?
4155 Haverhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 4155 Haverhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4155 Haverhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4155 Haverhill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4155 Haverhill Road is pet friendly.
Does 4155 Haverhill Road offer parking?
No, 4155 Haverhill Road does not offer parking.
Does 4155 Haverhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4155 Haverhill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4155 Haverhill Road have a pool?
No, 4155 Haverhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 4155 Haverhill Road have accessible units?
No, 4155 Haverhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4155 Haverhill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4155 Haverhill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4155 Haverhill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4155 Haverhill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
