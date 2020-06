Amenities

dishwasher pool basketball court bbq/grill some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill

JUST REDUCED ! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2/2 UNIT IN CLEAR LAKE. JUST PAINTED. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE FIRST FLOOR. WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT. LAUNDRY CLOSE TO THE UNIT. DONT MISS THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY.

CONDOMINIUM FEATURES PICNIC AREA, BBQ, BASKETBALL COURT AND MORE. LOCKBOX AT THE DOOR. CLICK ON SHOW ASSIST FOR MORE INFO.



VERY EASY TO SHOW !!!!