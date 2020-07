Amenities

3714 37th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS TOWNHOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE NATURAL LIGHT. LARGE PRIVATE PATIO. REMODELED. VERY WELL KEPT. MASTER WALK IN CLOSET. MULTIPLE POOLS, TENNIS, BASKETBALL COURTS, PLAYGROUND AND MORE. TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, BEACH & 5 MINUTES FROM I-95 - GREAT LOCATION!! CHRISANDRA MILLER REALTOR IBERO PROPERTY MGMT & REAL ESTATE SERVICES LISTING BY Keller Williams Realty Jupiter [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3580707 ]