Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool microwave furnished range

Fully furnished Bright, Spacious two bedroom 2 full bath condo located in luxury area of Presidential Estates at Whitehall. Walking distance to pool. Fully furnished with plenty of space with bonus room and laundry room with Washer and Dryer in unit. Near the new Jack Nicklaus golf course in Banyan Cay. Conveniently located near Palm Beach Outlets, Restaurants, Supermarkets, Beaches and I-95. Annual rental only & must have good credit score.