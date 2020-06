Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pool clubhouse

ELEGANT AND NICELY MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH FIRST FLOOR CORNER UNIT. AT GUARD GATED WHITEHALL CONDO COMMUNITY. PROPERTY FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND A BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE AND A SAFE ROOM, FULL SIZE WASHER, DRYER AND EVERYTHING FOR A CONFORTABLE LIFE.

COMMUNITY OFFERS CLUB HOUSE & POOL. NEAR WPB OUTLET MALL WITH WHOLE FOODS, RESTAURANTS AND EASY ACCESS TO I-95 AND MUCH MORE.