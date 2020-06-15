Amenities

3507 35th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Updated townhouse in desirable sandalwood area, Two Large bedrooms with 2.5 baths,Tile floor NO Carpet. freshly painted,Both bedrooms have balcony,community pool tennis . Washer and dryer, large living room ,WATER AND TRASH IS INCLUDED in your rent, 2 assigned parking spaces,Close to I-95 and turnpike. Near beaches, CITY PLACE, KRAVIS CENTER, CONVENTION CENTER AND OUTLETS shopping and restaurant,new spring facility for baseball,Don't miss this one it's ready to move-in. Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of Oasis Florida Properties [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566723 ]