West Palm Beach, FL
3507 35th Way
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

3507 35th Way

3507 35th Way
West Palm Beach
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3507 35th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
3507 35th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Updated townhouse in desirable sandalwood area, Two Large bedrooms with 2.5 baths,Tile floor NO Carpet. freshly painted,Both bedrooms have balcony,community pool tennis . Washer and dryer, large living room ,WATER AND TRASH IS INCLUDED in your rent, 2 assigned parking spaces,Close to I-95 and turnpike. Near beaches, CITY PLACE, KRAVIS CENTER, CONVENTION CENTER AND OUTLETS shopping and restaurant,new spring facility for baseball,Don't miss this one it's ready to move-in. Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of Oasis Florida Properties [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566723 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 35th Way have any available units?
3507 35th Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 35th Way have?
Some of 3507 35th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 35th Way currently offering any rent specials?
3507 35th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 35th Way pet-friendly?
No, 3507 35th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 3507 35th Way offer parking?
Yes, 3507 35th Way does offer parking.
Does 3507 35th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3507 35th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 35th Way have a pool?
Yes, 3507 35th Way has a pool.
Does 3507 35th Way have accessible units?
No, 3507 35th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 35th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 35th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
