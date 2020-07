2800 N Flagler Drive

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN INTRACOASTAL BUILDING! RENOVATED WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOORING , NEUTRAL PAINT, CROWN MOLDINGS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, UPGRADED KITCHEN CABINETS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CABLE, NEW HURRICANE PROOF SLIDING DOOR, PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE! LA FONTANA FEATURES 24/7 FRONT DESK PERSONNEL. ALL SIZES ARE ESTIMATES. APARTMENT HAS ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE. 1ST / LAST AND SECURITY. FOR OWNER'S APPROVAL: FULL CREDIT REPORT WITH MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 650, BACKGROUND CHECK, 3 LAST PAYSTUBS, COPY OF ID, FOR ALL APPLICANTS OVER 18. TENANT MUST HAVE PERSONAL BELONGS AND LIABILITY INSURANCE POLICY. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND INTERNET.