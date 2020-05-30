All apartments in West Palm Beach
2480 Presidential Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:05 PM

2480 Presidential Way

2480 Presidential Way · (347) 208-4209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2480 Presidential Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
President Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful panoramic views from this huge fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom corner unit with wrap around balcony & assigned parking in amenity filled luxury building. Prestigious gated community with 24 hour doorman. Magnificent views from the wrap around balcony or any of the rooms day & night. Enjoy all the amenities the building has to offer like 24 hour doorman, Gorgeous Pool, Hot Tub, Tennis courts, Shuffle Board, Social Room, Fitness Center, Sauna, Billiard room, Library, Assigned Parking, with onsite manager. Personal Laundry room with Washer & Dryer in the unit. Great Location near Palm Beach Outlets, Downtown West Palm Beach, Airport, Beaches, Kravis Center & I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2480 Presidential Way have any available units?
2480 Presidential Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2480 Presidential Way have?
Some of 2480 Presidential Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2480 Presidential Way currently offering any rent specials?
2480 Presidential Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2480 Presidential Way pet-friendly?
No, 2480 Presidential Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 2480 Presidential Way offer parking?
Yes, 2480 Presidential Way does offer parking.
Does 2480 Presidential Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2480 Presidential Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2480 Presidential Way have a pool?
Yes, 2480 Presidential Way has a pool.
Does 2480 Presidential Way have accessible units?
No, 2480 Presidential Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2480 Presidential Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2480 Presidential Way has units with dishwashers.
