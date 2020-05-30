2480 Presidential Way

Amenities

Beautiful panoramic views from this huge fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom corner unit with wrap around balcony & assigned parking in amenity filled luxury building. Prestigious gated community with 24 hour doorman. Magnificent views from the wrap around balcony or any of the rooms day & night. Enjoy all the amenities the building has to offer like 24 hour doorman, Gorgeous Pool, Hot Tub, Tennis courts, Shuffle Board, Social Room, Fitness Center, Sauna, Billiard room, Library, Assigned Parking, with onsite manager. Personal Laundry room with Washer & Dryer in the unit. Great Location near Palm Beach Outlets, Downtown West Palm Beach, Airport, Beaches, Kravis Center & I-95.