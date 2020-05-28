All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 1907 Parker Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
1907 Parker Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:22 AM

1907 Parker Avenue

1907 Parker Avenue · (561) 252-1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1907 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This beautiful Key West style bungalow located in the heart of the historic district in downtown West Palm Beach. The property is just a few minutes walk to the Grandview Public Market, Howard Park,City Place, and 5 minute drive to Palm Beach Island. The home features original pine wooden floors, 2 spacious bedrooms with split floor plan. Fire-pit & large grill in backyard with comfortable seating perfect for sipping wine and chatting or roasting marshmallows with the family. The curated furniture pieces provides the house with a charming feel similar to what you would experience in a boutique hotel. 24 Hour Approval. No HOA, No vehicle restrictions. Available Furnished Only for 6 months or one year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Parker Avenue have any available units?
1907 Parker Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 Parker Avenue have?
Some of 1907 Parker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Parker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Parker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Parker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Parker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1907 Parker Avenue offer parking?
No, 1907 Parker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1907 Parker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 Parker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Parker Avenue have a pool?
No, 1907 Parker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Parker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1907 Parker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Parker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 Parker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1907 Parker Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
The Alexander
333 Fern Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity