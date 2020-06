Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Beautifully Renovated 1st Floor Corner Unit in the Popular Gated Community of Milano Condominium. Conveniently located in the Heart of West Palm Beach and Close to Restaurants, Shops and Major Highways. . Granite Countertops Throughout, Newer Appliances, Renovated Bathroom and Spacious Wall to Wall Master Closet. Unit includes Washer/Dryer and Storage Room. Community offers Resort Style Pool, Fitness Center, Hot Tub and more. Fast Approval. Must Have Good Credit and Income.