Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath first floor unit with all tile. Both bathrooms recently renovated. Both bedrooms have walk in closets and ceiling fans. Screened in patio with accordion shutters. Washer / Dryer on every floor. No minimum credit score requirement.Centrally located and walking distance to Palm Beach Outlet, close to downtown West Palm Beach, restaurants and shopping center. Easy access to I-95 and FL Turnpike. No pets allowed. Water included!