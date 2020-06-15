All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 1601 S Flagler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
1601 S Flagler Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:17 PM

1601 S Flagler Drive

1601 South Flagler Drive · (561) 713-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1601 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Arkona Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2090 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bike storage
sauna
Work completed!!! Remodeled 1 bdrm condo in most sought after area . In process right now installing all brand new tile throughout, paint,hurricane windows . Will be ready for June 1st occupancy. One of the lowest priced 1 bdrm in downtown intracoastal area. Walk to PB Atlantic College . A short distance to famous Clematis , Rosemary Square,Beach,Worth Avenue, Hospitals,Banks,Shopping and more. This small boutique Bldg. Has heated pool,sauna, laundy on each floor, bike room , onsite Property Manager. Hoa Application and Interview ,Rent includes water,basic cable, gas for stove. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 S Flagler Drive have any available units?
1601 S Flagler Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 S Flagler Drive have?
Some of 1601 S Flagler Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 S Flagler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1601 S Flagler Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 S Flagler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1601 S Flagler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1601 S Flagler Drive offer parking?
No, 1601 S Flagler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1601 S Flagler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 S Flagler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 S Flagler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1601 S Flagler Drive has a pool.
Does 1601 S Flagler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1601 S Flagler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 S Flagler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 S Flagler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1601 S Flagler Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander
333 Fern Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity