1601 S Flagler Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool elevator bike storage

Work completed!!! Remodeled 1 bdrm condo in most sought after area . In process right now installing all brand new tile throughout, paint,hurricane windows . Will be ready for June 1st occupancy. One of the lowest priced 1 bdrm in downtown intracoastal area. Walk to PB Atlantic College . A short distance to famous Clematis , Rosemary Square,Beach,Worth Avenue, Hospitals,Banks,Shopping and more. This small boutique Bldg. Has heated pool,sauna, laundy on each floor, bike room , onsite Property Manager. Hoa Application and Interview ,Rent includes water,basic cable, gas for stove. NO PETS