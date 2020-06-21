1551 N Flagler Dr.

Amenities

Fabulous waterfront view on stunning Flagler Dr w/ water views. Convenient downtown living. Three bedroom/three bathroom unit. Updated kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Stylish architecture and great amenities, including modern lobby, 24/7 concierge staff, valet parking and security. 1 assigned parking space, can rent extra parking from the building if available. 2-infinity style pools, zen garden area, business center, exercise room, social room, kitchen area, games and billiards (amenities located on 5th floor). Palm Beach with its beaches, restaurants and Worth avenue shops are just across the bridge. Minutes to Palm Beach airport. 1 pet up to 35lbs, extra parking available for $100/month