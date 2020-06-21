All apartments in West Palm Beach
1551 N Flagler Dr.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

1551 N Flagler Dr

1551 North Flagler Drive · (954) 529-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1551 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1015 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
lobby
valet service
Fabulous waterfront view on stunning Flagler Dr w/ water views. Convenient downtown living. Three bedroom/three bathroom unit. Updated kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Stylish architecture and great amenities, including modern lobby, 24/7 concierge staff, valet parking and security. 1 assigned parking space, can rent extra parking from the building if available. 2-infinity style pools, zen garden area, business center, exercise room, social room, kitchen area, games and billiards (amenities located on 5th floor). Palm Beach with its beaches, restaurants and Worth avenue shops are just across the bridge. Minutes to Palm Beach airport. 1 pet up to 35lbs, extra parking available for $100/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1551 N Flagler Dr have any available units?
1551 N Flagler Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 N Flagler Dr have?
Some of 1551 N Flagler Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 N Flagler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1551 N Flagler Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 N Flagler Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 N Flagler Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1551 N Flagler Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1551 N Flagler Dr does offer parking.
Does 1551 N Flagler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1551 N Flagler Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 N Flagler Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1551 N Flagler Dr has a pool.
Does 1551 N Flagler Dr have accessible units?
No, 1551 N Flagler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 N Flagler Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 N Flagler Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

