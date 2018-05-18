10768 Waterford Place

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 3 TO NOVEMBER 15, 2020 with rare Premier Golf membership ! European style perfection for this elegant off-season rental with rare top Premier Golf membership in renowned Ibis Golf and Country Club. Ideal for golfers ! Gorgeous home with European flair and beautiful contemporary interiors, lots of light and volumes, very high ceilings, spacious and easy to live and love. Very private with fully enclosed backyard and pool. Ideal location 2 minutes from the gate, Club house, tennis courts, Spa, club pools, supermarket 2 mn away. Close to Beaches. Premier Golf Membership transfer fee $975 to be paid by tenant.