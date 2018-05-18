All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 10768 Waterford Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
10768 Waterford Place
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:37 AM

10768 Waterford Place

10768 Waterford Place · (561) 301-2020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
Ibis Golf and Country Club
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10768 Waterford Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Ibis Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE JUNE 3 TO NOVEMBER 15, 2020 with rare Premier Golf membership ! European style perfection for this elegant off-season rental with rare top Premier Golf membership in renowned Ibis Golf and Country Club. Ideal for golfers ! Gorgeous home with European flair and beautiful contemporary interiors, lots of light and volumes, very high ceilings, spacious and easy to live and love. Very private with fully enclosed backyard and pool. Ideal location 2 minutes from the gate, Club house, tennis courts, Spa, club pools, supermarket 2 mn away. Close to Beaches. Premier Golf Membership transfer fee $975 to be paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10768 Waterford Place have any available units?
10768 Waterford Place has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 10768 Waterford Place have?
Some of 10768 Waterford Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10768 Waterford Place currently offering any rent specials?
10768 Waterford Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10768 Waterford Place pet-friendly?
No, 10768 Waterford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 10768 Waterford Place offer parking?
Yes, 10768 Waterford Place does offer parking.
Does 10768 Waterford Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10768 Waterford Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10768 Waterford Place have a pool?
Yes, 10768 Waterford Place has a pool.
Does 10768 Waterford Place have accessible units?
No, 10768 Waterford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10768 Waterford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10768 Waterford Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10768 Waterford Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Alexander
333 Fern Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity