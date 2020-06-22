All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:28 AM

7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE

7664 Tuscan Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7664 Tuscan Bay Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Special and PRICE REDUCTION!!! ½ off the First Months Rent (WAC)!!! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Epperson Crystal Lagoon !!! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Epperson Ranch South home is amazing! Carpet in living areas, updated open floor plan! Move In Ready!! Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7664 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa