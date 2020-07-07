All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM

4955 WRANGLER WAY

4955 Wrangler Way · No Longer Available
Location

4955 Wrangler Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in Wesley Chapel,gated community of Santa Fe at Westbrook . Large bedroom, and full bath located on the first floor, as well as tile throughout the open concept dining, living and kitchen space. Screened lanai make enjoying the outside a breeze. Second floor is carpeted with large guest bedrooms, guest bath, laundry area, and spacious master suite. Featuring walk in closet, Jack & Jill vanity and walk-in shower! Lots of storage in this unit, plenty of space for everything! Community is gated, deed restricted, with a community pool! Great location with close access to I-75, minutes from shopping, Outlet mall, Wiregrass Mall, hospital and colleges. All appliances included, gated community with pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 400 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 WRANGLER WAY have any available units?
4955 WRANGLER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4955 WRANGLER WAY have?
Some of 4955 WRANGLER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4955 WRANGLER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4955 WRANGLER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 WRANGLER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4955 WRANGLER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4955 WRANGLER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4955 WRANGLER WAY offers parking.
Does 4955 WRANGLER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4955 WRANGLER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 WRANGLER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4955 WRANGLER WAY has a pool.
Does 4955 WRANGLER WAY have accessible units?
No, 4955 WRANGLER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 WRANGLER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4955 WRANGLER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4955 WRANGLER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4955 WRANGLER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

