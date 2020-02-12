All apartments in Wesley Chapel
4848 Wandering Way

Location

4848 Wandering Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome home to this beautifully built, gated town home in the community of Maple Glen. Built in 2016, this town house features all the goodies! Custom granite counters, custom tiled back splash, 42 inch cabinets, and top of the line stainless appliances. Open floor plan boast an abundance of natural light as well as recessed lighting and decorative pendant lights at the breakfast bar. Relax enjoying your morning coffee on the back lanai. Triple slider doors open wide! The master suite is truly amazing. It has separate dual walk-in closets and custom tray ceiling for an added touch of elegance. Master bath wall is adorned with a gallery of mirrors, dual vanities, garden tub and separate walk-in shower, and private water closet. The two secondary bedrooms are large and both have over-sized closets. Upstairs has a small loft area that would be great for a work station. refreshing community pool and social area. Washer and Dryer are included. One small doggy is welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4848 Wandering Way have any available units?
4848 Wandering Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4848 Wandering Way have?
Some of 4848 Wandering Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4848 Wandering Way currently offering any rent specials?
4848 Wandering Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4848 Wandering Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4848 Wandering Way is pet friendly.
Does 4848 Wandering Way offer parking?
Yes, 4848 Wandering Way offers parking.
Does 4848 Wandering Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4848 Wandering Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4848 Wandering Way have a pool?
Yes, 4848 Wandering Way has a pool.
Does 4848 Wandering Way have accessible units?
No, 4848 Wandering Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4848 Wandering Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4848 Wandering Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4848 Wandering Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4848 Wandering Way does not have units with air conditioning.

