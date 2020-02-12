4848 Wandering Way

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautifully built, gated town home in the community of Maple Glen. Built in 2016, this town house features all the goodies! Custom granite counters, custom tiled back splash, 42 inch cabinets, and top of the line stainless appliances. Open floor plan boast an abundance of natural light as well as recessed lighting and decorative pendant lights at the breakfast bar. Relax enjoying your morning coffee on the back lanai. Triple slider doors open wide! The master suite is truly amazing. It has separate dual walk-in closets and custom tray ceiling for an added touch of elegance. Master bath wall is adorned with a gallery of mirrors, dual vanities, garden tub and separate walk-in shower, and private water closet. The two secondary bedrooms are large and both have over-sized closets. Upstairs has a small loft area that would be great for a work station. refreshing community pool and social area. Washer and Dryer are included. One small doggy is welcome!