Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:25 PM

30708 WALKER CUP PLACE

30708 Walker Cup Place · No Longer Available
Location

30708 Walker Cup Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Newly construction!!! Built-in Nov 2018!!!! Great school! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Pond view!!!! Stone front!! Cul-de-sac!!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + office/2bath/2car garage upgrade new and Beautiful home!! Wonderful design and stone exterior front view, nature paint with the window blinds makes the gorgeous cozy. 18*18 high-quality Tiled with soaring ceilings welcomes you home! Tile floors cover the dining room, family room, and all the wet area!! The Chef will love this high-end gourmet kitchen with upgraded crown molding cabinets and granite count top with all stainless steel appliances, cook top stove, double oven !! Huge extended island Breakfast bar all overlooking the family room. Opening great for family fun and entertaining on the lanai with pond view! The large master suite offers Tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower and relax in the garden tub! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! The second bath offers vanity and tub!! County Walk is centrally located and a nice established community offers spectacular amenity center that includes, a swimming pool, playground, fitness stations, soccer file, tennis court. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premiere Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE have any available units?
30708 WALKER CUP PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE have?
Some of 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
30708 WALKER CUP PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE does offer parking.
Does 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE has a pool.
Does 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE have accessible units?
No, 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30708 WALKER CUP PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
