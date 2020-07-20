29731 Morwen Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 office and 2 car garage single family house with fenced backyard and screened lanai located in a big corner lot. The house has open floor plan with a formal Dining/Living room combination. The Kitchen has an Eat-In area with a window seat, plenty of cabinets and counter space. The Kitchen is open to the Family Room with sliding doors offering a view fenced backyard. The Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet, Master Bathroom has dual sinks, upgrade shower. Nice and quiet neighborhood with top rated schools. Community amenities include: clubhouses with pools, fitness center, tennis courts and playgrounds. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and the interstate I75 and I275. Wiregrass Mall and outlet Mall; 5 minutes away from Pasco-Hernando State College. The house is ready to move in NOW.



(RLNE4741088)