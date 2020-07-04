26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful Townhome 3br/2ba/1car locate in Seven Oaks living in the gated village of Lakeside. This well-cared for is one of the few that offers an extended screened lanai with a view to the conservation/pond for those evenings entertaining or grilling with friends. The first floor is an open-concept. The kitchen features upgraded maple 42” cabinets, Seven Oaks offers resort style amenities pools, lighted clay tennis courts, full court basketball, sand volleyball, clubhouse with fitness, locker rooms, café and movie theater and large playground. Great schools, close to hospital, shopping and restaurants.