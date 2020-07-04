All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:44 AM

26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE

26904 Juniper Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Seven Oaks
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

26904 Juniper Bay Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Townhome 3br/2ba/1car locate in Seven Oaks living in the gated village of Lakeside. This well-cared for is one of the few that offers an extended screened lanai with a view to the conservation/pond for those evenings entertaining or grilling with friends. The first floor is an open-concept. The kitchen features upgraded maple 42” cabinets, Seven Oaks offers resort style amenities pools, lighted clay tennis courts, full court basketball, sand volleyball, clubhouse with fitness, locker rooms, café and movie theater and large playground. Great schools, close to hospital, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 323 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have any available units?
26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26904 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 323 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa