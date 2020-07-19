All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 2636 Kenchester Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
2636 Kenchester Loop
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:18 PM

2636 Kenchester Loop

2636 Kenchester Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2636 Kenchester Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Breathtaking 4 bed, 3 bath, 3481 sq. ft. 2 story home in Wesley Chapel! Welcome home to your charming front porch perfect for starting or ending your day. Grand entry with soaring ceilings! Formal dining just to the left. Light and bright island kitchen features granite, lots of cabinets and counter space. Wonderful breakfast area open to living room. Over-sized master suite features, dual sinks, luxurious tub & shower, and huge walk in closet. Expansive game room up, with secondary rooms. Plenty of storage in this home includes linen closets, inside laundry, and 3 car tandem garage. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 Kenchester Loop have any available units?
2636 Kenchester Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2636 Kenchester Loop have?
Some of 2636 Kenchester Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 Kenchester Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2636 Kenchester Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 Kenchester Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2636 Kenchester Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2636 Kenchester Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2636 Kenchester Loop offers parking.
Does 2636 Kenchester Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 Kenchester Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 Kenchester Loop have a pool?
No, 2636 Kenchester Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2636 Kenchester Loop have accessible units?
No, 2636 Kenchester Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 Kenchester Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2636 Kenchester Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2636 Kenchester Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2636 Kenchester Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg