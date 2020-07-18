All apartments in Wesley Chapel
26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY
26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY

26271 Limestone Springs Way · No Longer Available
Wesley Chapel
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

26271 Limestone Springs Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
*Rent includes water and lawn maintenance. Brand new, never lived in. If you're looking for luxury features and amazing location, this craftsman style townhome is for you! Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel with highly rated schools As you enter, the private front porch and high ceiling foyer welcomes you in to a well thought-out modern design, incorporated with beautiful high-end finishes. The 1st floor offers 20x20 ceramic tile throughout, crown molding, and an ample amount of recess canned lighting. The luxurious open kitchen features an elegant Quartz countertop, 42” espresso cabinets with crown molding and a stainless steel microwave, stove, and dishwasher. This 3 bedroom townhome has upstairs bedrooms, with an oversized master closet, en suite master bathroom that also features quartz countertops, decorative shower tiles, and separate water closet. Outback, you have a private backyard with no neighbors which you can enjoy from your included screened in covered lanai. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY have any available units?
26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY have?
Some of 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY offers parking.
Does 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY have a pool?
No, 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY have accessible units?
No, 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
