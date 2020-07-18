26271 LIMESTONESPRINGS WAY

Amenities

*Rent includes water and lawn maintenance. Brand new, never lived in. If you're looking for luxury features and amazing location, this craftsman style townhome is for you! Located in the heart of Wesley Chapel with highly rated schools As you enter, the private front porch and high ceiling foyer welcomes you in to a well thought-out modern design, incorporated with beautiful high-end finishes. The 1st floor offers 20x20 ceramic tile throughout, crown molding, and an ample amount of recess canned lighting. The luxurious open kitchen features an elegant Quartz countertop, 42” espresso cabinets with crown molding and a stainless steel microwave, stove, and dishwasher. This 3 bedroom townhome has upstairs bedrooms, with an oversized master closet, en suite master bathroom that also features quartz countertops, decorative shower tiles, and separate water closet. Outback, you have a private backyard with no neighbors which you can enjoy from your included screened in covered lanai. Move-in ready.