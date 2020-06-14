All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 900 Cosmos Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
900 Cosmos Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

900 Cosmos Court

900 Cosmos Court · (561) 713-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

900 Cosmos Court, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Oasis in the heart of Equestrian country. Turn key fully furnished single family home with a private pool, screened patio, fire pit in a beautiful quiet community. Tastefully decorated spacious 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings, formal living room, dining room, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiles and wood flooring throughout the living space. Beautiful backyard oasis for the guests to enjoy the pool, fire pit, screen patio to rest and relax in the privacy of the fence in backyard. Shopping, restaurants, Polo Club, Equestrian Center within minutes, property available for seasonal rental October 01 - May 31. To truly explore this property please check out 3D scan of the entire home by clicking on virtual tour link. More...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Cosmos Court have any available units?
900 Cosmos Court has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Cosmos Court have?
Some of 900 Cosmos Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Cosmos Court currently offering any rent specials?
900 Cosmos Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Cosmos Court pet-friendly?
No, 900 Cosmos Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 900 Cosmos Court offer parking?
Yes, 900 Cosmos Court does offer parking.
Does 900 Cosmos Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Cosmos Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Cosmos Court have a pool?
Yes, 900 Cosmos Court has a pool.
Does 900 Cosmos Court have accessible units?
No, 900 Cosmos Court does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Cosmos Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Cosmos Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 900 Cosmos Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity