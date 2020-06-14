900 Cosmos Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool

Oasis in the heart of Equestrian country. Turn key fully furnished single family home with a private pool, screened patio, fire pit in a beautiful quiet community. Tastefully decorated spacious 3/2 home with vaulted ceilings, formal living room, dining room, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiles and wood flooring throughout the living space. Beautiful backyard oasis for the guests to enjoy the pool, fire pit, screen patio to rest and relax in the privacy of the fence in backyard. Shopping, restaurants, Polo Club, Equestrian Center within minutes, property available for seasonal rental October 01 - May 31. To truly explore this property please check out 3D scan of the entire home by clicking on virtual tour link. More...