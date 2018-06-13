All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 3650 Middleburg Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
3650 Middleburg Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

3650 Middleburg Drive

3650 Middleburg Drive · (404) 784-1003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3650 Middleburg Drive, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Beautiful Barn for rent. The barn has 8 spacious stalls, four 12x12 and 4 are 12x14, feed room, tack room, full bath and an attic room all with AC. The rental includes use of all the facilities, including a a Horse Walker, a 200x130 GGT ring, with full set of new jumps, tractor and arena drag.The price for the whole barn is $15.200 per month for the season.The property is in Southfields, a beautiful and quiet equestrian community on South Shore and Pierson. The farm backs to the International Polo Club and has beautiful views of the polo fields at Grand Champions Polo. It is short hack to WEF and Global, and right next to the Wellington Masters international horse show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Middleburg Drive have any available units?
3650 Middleburg Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
Is 3650 Middleburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Middleburg Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Middleburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3650 Middleburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 3650 Middleburg Drive offer parking?
No, 3650 Middleburg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3650 Middleburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 Middleburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Middleburg Drive have a pool?
No, 3650 Middleburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3650 Middleburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 3650 Middleburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Middleburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 Middleburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3650 Middleburg Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3650 Middleburg Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3650 Middleburg Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity