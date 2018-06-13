3650 Middleburg Drive

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Beautiful Barn for rent. The barn has 8 spacious stalls, four 12x12 and 4 are 12x14, feed room, tack room, full bath and an attic room all with AC. The rental includes use of all the facilities, including a a Horse Walker, a 200x130 GGT ring, with full set of new jumps, tractor and arena drag.The price for the whole barn is $15.200 per month for the season.The property is in Southfields, a beautiful and quiet equestrian community on South Shore and Pierson. The farm backs to the International Polo Club and has beautiful views of the polo fields at Grand Champions Polo. It is short hack to WEF and Global, and right next to the Wellington Masters international horse show.