1875 Barnstable Road

**The features of this home include upgraded landscaping, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an eat-in area, large master bedroom with walk-in closets, and a master bathroom with walk-in shower. Enjoy sitting on your very private covered patio overlooking beautiful tropical landscaping. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change.Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 7 days from HOA approval date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functionalconditions.