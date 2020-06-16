1442 Clydesdale Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

STUNNING ESTATE home in the heart of Wellington with 5 bedrooms,a loft plus office and 5 baths.Look out your newly redone kitchen to the beautiful pool or watch horses go by in the distance on your almost 2 acre lot.This home is upgraded to the max. Hurricane impact throughout house, generator, marble floors, granite kitchen, working fireplaces, & much more.A loft upstairs with a kitchen perfect for entertaining.Step outside and enjoy the pool while you grill at your outdoor kitchen.Don't miss this beauty.