All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 1442 Clydesdale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
1442 Clydesdale Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

1442 Clydesdale Ave

1442 Clydesdale Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1442 Clydesdale Avenue, Wellington, FL 33414
Paddock Park of Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 5721 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
STUNNING ESTATE home in the heart of Wellington with 5 bedrooms,a loft plus office and 5 baths.Look out your newly redone kitchen to the beautiful pool or watch horses go by in the distance on your almost 2 acre lot.This home is upgraded to the max. Hurricane impact throughout house, generator, marble floors, granite kitchen, working fireplaces, & much more.A loft upstairs with a kitchen perfect for entertaining.Step outside and enjoy the pool while you grill at your outdoor kitchen.Don't miss this beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Clydesdale Ave have any available units?
1442 Clydesdale Ave has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 Clydesdale Ave have?
Some of 1442 Clydesdale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 Clydesdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Clydesdale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Clydesdale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Clydesdale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 1442 Clydesdale Ave offer parking?
No, 1442 Clydesdale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Clydesdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 Clydesdale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Clydesdale Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1442 Clydesdale Ave has a pool.
Does 1442 Clydesdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 1442 Clydesdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Clydesdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 Clydesdale Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1442 Clydesdale Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity