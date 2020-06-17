14170 Calypso Lane

Amenities

The CLOSEST 3 bedroom residence to the Wellington Equestrian Festival grounds. Freshly restored inside and out, heated pool has been resurfaced. New soaring hurricane windows( floor to ceiling), new flooring......Fantastic water view, tremendous privacy and everything brand new!! New roof, new stainless appliances, flat screen TV in every room, Sonos music system throughout the entire home, screened pool and patio. Two car garage in the gated community of The Equestrian Club Estates!! A residence for someone where only the best will do!! $20,000 per month paid in full prior to occupancy. Over six month minimum lease. Beyond perfection!!