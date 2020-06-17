All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 14170 Calypso Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
14170 Calypso Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:05 PM

14170 Calypso Lane

14170 Calypso Lane · (561) 972-1460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14170 Calypso Lane, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The CLOSEST 3 bedroom residence to the Wellington Equestrian Festival grounds. Freshly restored inside and out, heated pool has been resurfaced. New soaring hurricane windows( floor to ceiling), new flooring......Fantastic water view, tremendous privacy and everything brand new!! New roof, new stainless appliances, flat screen TV in every room, Sonos music system throughout the entire home, screened pool and patio. Two car garage in the gated community of The Equestrian Club Estates!! A residence for someone where only the best will do!! $20,000 per month paid in full prior to occupancy. Over six month minimum lease. Beyond perfection!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14170 Calypso Lane have any available units?
14170 Calypso Lane has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 14170 Calypso Lane have?
Some of 14170 Calypso Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14170 Calypso Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14170 Calypso Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14170 Calypso Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14170 Calypso Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 14170 Calypso Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14170 Calypso Lane does offer parking.
Does 14170 Calypso Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14170 Calypso Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14170 Calypso Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14170 Calypso Lane has a pool.
Does 14170 Calypso Lane have accessible units?
No, 14170 Calypso Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14170 Calypso Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14170 Calypso Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14170 Calypso Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity