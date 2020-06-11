13575 Columbine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Centrally located in the heart of Wellington close to Equestrian facilities this upgraded and meticulously maintained four bedroom 2.5 bathroom home includes formal living and dining spaces, as well as a family room, and an AMAZING kitchen. Upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large island making this kitchen a DREAM. EXTREMELY Large rooms with tile and wood floors throughout the home, vaulted ceilings, updated bathrooms.Enjoy enormous addition for family entertainment.