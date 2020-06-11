All apartments in Wellington
13575 Columbine Avenue

13575 Columbine Avenue · (561) 767-0264
Location

13575 Columbine Avenue, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2376 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Centrally located in the heart of Wellington close to Equestrian facilities this upgraded and meticulously maintained four bedroom 2.5 bathroom home includes formal living and dining spaces, as well as a family room, and an AMAZING kitchen. Upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a large island making this kitchen a DREAM. EXTREMELY Large rooms with tile and wood floors throughout the home, vaulted ceilings, updated bathrooms.Enjoy enormous addition for family entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13575 Columbine Avenue have any available units?
13575 Columbine Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 13575 Columbine Avenue have?
Some of 13575 Columbine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13575 Columbine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13575 Columbine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13575 Columbine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13575 Columbine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 13575 Columbine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13575 Columbine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13575 Columbine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13575 Columbine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13575 Columbine Avenue have a pool?
No, 13575 Columbine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13575 Columbine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13575 Columbine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13575 Columbine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13575 Columbine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
