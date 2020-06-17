13546 Fountain View Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage guest parking

EQUESTRIAN SPECIAL ! Tastefully remodeled & upgraded 3/2.5 townhouse with loft/office and new roof (2020) with 14 yr warranty. Centrally located within bike or golf cart ride to showgrounds and polo grounds,A+ schools, restaurants and much more. -POOL. Next to community pool ! it's like having your own pool ! - PARKING. 4 assigned spaces (2 in garage and 2 in driveway). Guest parking available next to the unit - PARKING RESTRICTIONS. No campers, RV/mobile homes, house trailers, boats, trailers, commercial vehicles vans, etc -PETS. Fenced yard (14x36'). Short drive to dog park. 2 pets allowed, no size restrictions. no dangerous breeds. -RENTAL. Min 90 days. - Across from Coach House residences (ex Players Club) selling from $2.5 millions