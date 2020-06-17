13546 Fountain View Boulevard

Amenities
EQUESTRIAN SPECIAL ! Tastefully remodeled & upgraded 3/2.5 townhouse with loft/office and new roof (2020) with 14 yr warranty. Centrally located within bike or golf cart ride to showgrounds and polo grounds,A+ schools, restaurants and much more. -POOL. Next to community pool ! it's like having your own pool ! - PARKING. 4 assigned spaces (2 in garage and 2 in driveway). Guest parking available next to the unit - PARKING RESTRICTIONS. No campers, RV/mobile homes, house trailers, boats, trailers, commercial vehicles vans, etc -PETS. Fenced yard (14x36'). Short drive to dog park. 2 pets allowed, no size restrictions. no dangerous breeds. -RENTAL. Min 90 days. - Across from Coach House residences (ex Players Club) selling from $2.5 millions