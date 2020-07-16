All apartments in Wellington
13175 Chadwick Court

13175 Chadwick Court · (561) 329-1970
Location

13175 Chadwick Court, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 35 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Seasonal rental in the heart of Wellington, just minutes from WEF, Global Dressage, IPC and all that Wellington has to offer. This beautifully updated second floor condo features bright and spacious open concept living area and kitchen, master suite with full bath, guest room with queen bed, guest bath and third bedroom with two twin beds. Kitchen features beautiful white cabinets, spacious countertops and stainless steel appliances. Don't let this stunning unit slip through your fingers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13175 Chadwick Court have any available units?
13175 Chadwick Court has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 13175 Chadwick Court have?
Some of 13175 Chadwick Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13175 Chadwick Court currently offering any rent specials?
13175 Chadwick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13175 Chadwick Court pet-friendly?
No, 13175 Chadwick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 13175 Chadwick Court offer parking?
No, 13175 Chadwick Court does not offer parking.
Does 13175 Chadwick Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13175 Chadwick Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13175 Chadwick Court have a pool?
No, 13175 Chadwick Court does not have a pool.
Does 13175 Chadwick Court have accessible units?
No, 13175 Chadwick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13175 Chadwick Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13175 Chadwick Court has units with dishwashers.
