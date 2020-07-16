13175 Chadwick Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous Seasonal rental in the heart of Wellington, just minutes from WEF, Global Dressage, IPC and all that Wellington has to offer. This beautifully updated second floor condo features bright and spacious open concept living area and kitchen, master suite with full bath, guest room with queen bed, guest bath and third bedroom with two twin beds. Kitchen features beautiful white cabinets, spacious countertops and stainless steel appliances. Don't let this stunning unit slip through your fingers.