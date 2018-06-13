1281 Crown Point

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful lakefront home in a gated neighborhood, on a quiet street. Cathedral ceilings and wide open floor plan. Split bedroom layout with one bedroom at front of the home next to full bath, a back corridor which has 2 more bedrooms, and master on opposite sides. Two bedrooms have those amazing lake views. This home has it all on a very private lot. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.