1256 Lake Breeze Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Also available for seasonal rent, 6 months minimum, $5,500.00 per month.Beautiful home tastefully and professionally decorated with a lush private tropical back yard. Gas heated pool and spas. New roof, solar heating.Great Wellington schools, close to recreational parks, restaurants,shopping malls, down town West Palm, sunny beaches and all major highways.Come and enjoy this serene piece of heaven in the Heart of the Winter Equestrian Capital of the World!Wellington top Western community in Palm Beach County.