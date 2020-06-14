All apartments in Wellington
1256 Lake Breeze Drive

1256 Lake Breeze Drive · (561) 239-8933
Location

1256 Lake Breeze Drive, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1707 sqft

Amenities

Also available for seasonal rent, 6 months minimum, $5,500.00 per month.Beautiful home tastefully and professionally decorated with a lush private tropical back yard. Gas heated pool and spas. New roof, solar heating.Great Wellington schools, close to recreational parks, restaurants,shopping malls, down town West Palm, sunny beaches and all major highways.Come and enjoy this serene piece of heaven in the Heart of the Winter Equestrian Capital of the World!Wellington top Western community in Palm Beach County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Lake Breeze Drive have any available units?
1256 Lake Breeze Drive has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 Lake Breeze Drive have?
Some of 1256 Lake Breeze Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 Lake Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Lake Breeze Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Lake Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1256 Lake Breeze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 1256 Lake Breeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1256 Lake Breeze Drive does offer parking.
Does 1256 Lake Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 Lake Breeze Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Lake Breeze Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1256 Lake Breeze Drive has a pool.
Does 1256 Lake Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 1256 Lake Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Lake Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 Lake Breeze Drive has units with dishwashers.
