You cannot be more centrally located in Wellington than in this tastefully furnished turn-key home. Enjoy the outdoors in the screened-in patio or from your own private dock. Also includes use of the community pool.This is an off seasonal rental available from May 1-December 15, 2019 only. It is fully furnished and not available unfurnished. Pets allowed based on owner discretion. It is a three bedroom home, but one room will be locked with the owner's belongings.