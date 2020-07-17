All apartments in Wellington
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:23 AM

11750 Saint Andrews Pl

11750 Saint Andrews Place · (954) 752-1986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11750 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL 33414
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
Spacious luxury condo w/ garage in the heart of Wellington's Equestrian community! Sit and enjoy your coffee on
your covered, screened porch as you look out over gorgeous views of expansive fields, wooded forest and the
lake! Great floor plan with 2 master suites each w/ full baths and walk-in closets! Upgraded Kitchen w/ granite top,
new SS appliances, tile plank floors in main area and carpet in bedrooms, newly repainted! St. Andrews features:
heated pool, tennis, racquetball, clubhouse, Jacuzzi, security gate, and billiard room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11750 Saint Andrews Pl have any available units?
11750 Saint Andrews Pl has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 11750 Saint Andrews Pl have?
Some of 11750 Saint Andrews Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11750 Saint Andrews Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11750 Saint Andrews Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11750 Saint Andrews Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11750 Saint Andrews Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 11750 Saint Andrews Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11750 Saint Andrews Pl offers parking.
Does 11750 Saint Andrews Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11750 Saint Andrews Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11750 Saint Andrews Pl have a pool?
Yes, 11750 Saint Andrews Pl has a pool.
Does 11750 Saint Andrews Pl have accessible units?
No, 11750 Saint Andrews Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11750 Saint Andrews Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11750 Saint Andrews Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
