11349 Mainsail Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Live in Paradise this season in this fully furnished turnkey 5/4 pool home located in the Isles at Wellington. This newly updated home sits on a half acre lake front lot with heated style pool, sundeck and over flow waterfall spa. Private backyard with lush landscaping, screened patio and outdoor kitchen. Screened Patio has outdoor furniture and TV. Double glass doors grace the entry way and once inside you will notice new furniture, light fixtures, window treatments and freshly painted throughout. Chefs kitchen with new appliances which include double ovens and ice maker. All bedrooms have newer mattresses and TV's in Every Room. Upstairs Loft has a desk area with couch and TV. The Isles at Wellington has a fitness center, tennis courts, pool, spa and manned guard gate