Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:05 PM

11349 Mainsail Court

11349 Mainsail Court · (561) 310-6074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11349 Mainsail Court, Wellington, FL 33449
Isles at Wellington

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3645 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Live in Paradise this season in this fully furnished turnkey 5/4 pool home located in the Isles at Wellington. This newly updated home sits on a half acre lake front lot with heated style pool, sundeck and over flow waterfall spa. Private backyard with lush landscaping, screened patio and outdoor kitchen. Screened Patio has outdoor furniture and TV. Double glass doors grace the entry way and once inside you will notice new furniture, light fixtures, window treatments and freshly painted throughout. Chefs kitchen with new appliances which include double ovens and ice maker. All bedrooms have newer mattresses and TV's in Every Room. Upstairs Loft has a desk area with couch and TV. The Isles at Wellington has a fitness center, tennis courts, pool, spa and manned guard gate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11349 Mainsail Court have any available units?
11349 Mainsail Court has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 11349 Mainsail Court have?
Some of 11349 Mainsail Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11349 Mainsail Court currently offering any rent specials?
11349 Mainsail Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11349 Mainsail Court pet-friendly?
No, 11349 Mainsail Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 11349 Mainsail Court offer parking?
Yes, 11349 Mainsail Court does offer parking.
Does 11349 Mainsail Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11349 Mainsail Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11349 Mainsail Court have a pool?
Yes, 11349 Mainsail Court has a pool.
Does 11349 Mainsail Court have accessible units?
No, 11349 Mainsail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11349 Mainsail Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11349 Mainsail Court has units with dishwashers.
