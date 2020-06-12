11128 Springwood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

This beautifully furnished/recently renovated home is turn-key and ready to move in. This home and the furnishings shows like a model. Marble floors, newly updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and light oak cabinetry. Both bathrooms have been updated with granite tops and seamless shower doors in master bath. Impact windows including front door and sliders and brand new a/c. Privately fenced yard, with pool that has new furniture and outdoor grill, a fully furnished screened in patio and lush landscape. Attached garage. HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT FROM MAY 1- DECEMBER 31TH RENT INCLUDES GARBAGE PICKUP, POOL & LAWN SERVICE. TENANT PAYS FOR ELECTRICITY, CABLE, INTERNET AND WATER. THERE IS A PET , SECURITY, CLEANING AND UTILITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. DOGS WELCOME.