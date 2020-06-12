All apartments in Wellington
Wellington, FL
11128 Springwood Place
Location

11128 Springwood Place, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1497 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This beautifully furnished/recently renovated home is turn-key and ready to move in. This home and the furnishings shows like a model. Marble floors, newly updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and light oak cabinetry. Both bathrooms have been updated with granite tops and seamless shower doors in master bath. Impact windows including front door and sliders and brand new a/c. Privately fenced yard, with pool that has new furniture and outdoor grill, a fully furnished screened in patio and lush landscape. Attached garage. HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT FROM MAY 1- DECEMBER 31TH RENT INCLUDES GARBAGE PICKUP, POOL & LAWN SERVICE. TENANT PAYS FOR ELECTRICITY, CABLE, INTERNET AND WATER. THERE IS A PET , SECURITY, CLEANING AND UTILITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. DOGS WELCOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11128 Springwood Place have any available units?
11128 Springwood Place has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 11128 Springwood Place have?
Some of 11128 Springwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11128 Springwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
11128 Springwood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11128 Springwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11128 Springwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 11128 Springwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 11128 Springwood Place does offer parking.
Does 11128 Springwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11128 Springwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11128 Springwood Place have a pool?
Yes, 11128 Springwood Place has a pool.
Does 11128 Springwood Place have accessible units?
No, 11128 Springwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11128 Springwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11128 Springwood Place has units with dishwashers.
