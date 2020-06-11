11117 Alameda Bay Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This sophisticated home has been fully renovated and is available for seasonal lease for the 2021 season. With only 4.8 miles to the show grounds and 1.6 miles to the International Polo Club, the single-story house is situated on a spacious waterfront lot on a quiet, cul-de-sac street in the gated community of Grand Isles. It features 5 beds, 3 baths, 2-car garage, and a gorgeous pool area overlooking the water. Bring only your toothbrush, as this upscale home is offered fully-furnished! Upgrades include stylish wood flooring throughout, fresh & modern paint, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and walk-in showers, etc.