All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 11117 Alameda Bay Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
11117 Alameda Bay Court
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:47 AM

11117 Alameda Bay Court

11117 Alameda Bay Court · (561) 906-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11117 Alameda Bay Court, Wellington, FL 33414
Orange Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This sophisticated home has been fully renovated and is available for seasonal lease for the 2021 season. With only 4.8 miles to the show grounds and 1.6 miles to the International Polo Club, the single-story house is situated on a spacious waterfront lot on a quiet, cul-de-sac street in the gated community of Grand Isles. It features 5 beds, 3 baths, 2-car garage, and a gorgeous pool area overlooking the water. Bring only your toothbrush, as this upscale home is offered fully-furnished! Upgrades include stylish wood flooring throughout, fresh & modern paint, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and walk-in showers, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11117 Alameda Bay Court have any available units?
11117 Alameda Bay Court has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 11117 Alameda Bay Court have?
Some of 11117 Alameda Bay Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11117 Alameda Bay Court currently offering any rent specials?
11117 Alameda Bay Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11117 Alameda Bay Court pet-friendly?
No, 11117 Alameda Bay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 11117 Alameda Bay Court offer parking?
Yes, 11117 Alameda Bay Court does offer parking.
Does 11117 Alameda Bay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11117 Alameda Bay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11117 Alameda Bay Court have a pool?
Yes, 11117 Alameda Bay Court has a pool.
Does 11117 Alameda Bay Court have accessible units?
No, 11117 Alameda Bay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11117 Alameda Bay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11117 Alameda Bay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11117 Alameda Bay Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms
Wellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity