Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Stunning Single Family Home ideally located in Wellington's Sugar Pond Manor. Desirable one level 3BD & 2.1BA home with new flooring in all bedrooms, new furniture and tasteful decorations. Situated perfectly, this home is in close proximity to The Polo Club, numerous golf courses, fine dining, shopping centers, and good school districts. This home is available for immediate lease - seasonally & off-season. Driving distance to beaches & other attractions.