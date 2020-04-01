All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Find more places like 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE

2308 Clubside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wekiwa Springs
See all
Medith Manor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2308 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Well Maintained completly renovated corner condo with 2 spacious Master bedrooms with 2 full bathes plus 1/2 bath for guests. very nice view overlooking a pond with a fountain. includes all appliances. very close to shopping center and Malls. Seminole county "A" rated schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wekiwa Springs 2 BedroomsWekiwa Springs Accessible Apartments
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GymWekiwa Springs Apartments with Pool
Wekiwa Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medith Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach