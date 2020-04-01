2308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Well Maintained completly renovated corner condo with 2 spacious Master bedrooms with 2 full bathes plus 1/2 bath for guests. very nice view overlooking a pond with a fountain. includes all appliances. very close to shopping center and Malls. Seminole county "A" rated schools