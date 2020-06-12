/
3 bedroom apartments
139 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wekiwa Springs, FL
Medith Manor
259 High Castle Lane
259 High Castle Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1438 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! Welcome home to the GATED community HighCroft! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
Medith Manor
416 Summit Ridge Place #200
416 Summit Ridge Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1586 sqft
416 Summit Ridge Place #200 Available 08/10/20 LONGWOOD: Gated Sabal Point Community- 2nd Floor - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in popular gated community in Longwood.
276 HUNTERS POINT TRAIL
276 Hunters Point Trail, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1940 sqft
Spacious two story home on quiet street in Wekiva. Master + office on first floor. Sunny eat-in kitchen. Large great room with fireplace, screened porch, fenced yard. Two car garage. Great schools and neighborhood.
Springs
116 Raintree Drive - 1
116 Raintree Dr, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1671 sqft
FOR RENT, 3 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom Townhouse in desirable private 24h guard gated community The Springs! The property is bright and inviting with high ceilings, wood burning fireplace in living room, fenced-in back yard.
Sweetwater
103 Elderberry Lane
103 Elderberry Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL
READY TO MOVE IN, Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom, ONE-STORY single family home for RENT in desirable Sweetwater Oaks neighborhood. Split floor plan with plenty of natural light, perfect for entertaining family and friends.
Sabal Point
253 East Hornbeam Drive
253 E Hornbeam Dr, Wekiwa Springs, FL
Remodeled 4 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home located in desirable Sabal Point neighborhood. Bright and Open floor plan with lots of natural light., perfect for entertaining family and friends. Big backyard.
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1360 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Spring Oaks
686 Roaring Drive #342
686 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1138 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Home in Altamonte Springs, FL - You'll feel right at home when you walk in to this cozy and well-maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo.
202 Tollgate Trail
202 Tollgate Trail, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Newly Renovated Pool Home in the Woodlands - Totally renovated home, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with many entertaining areas, covered and huge screened pool ready for you on our hot summer days.
673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201
673 Sandy Neck Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! - Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.
Spring Oaks
605 Applewood Avenue
605 Applewood Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
105 Oak Street
105 Oak Street, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1406 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
269 Bernard Ave
269 Bernard Avenue, Seminole County, FL
COMING SOON... Fantastic 4/2/2 single family home on a large corner lot in the Sanlando Springs community in the Altamonte Springs / Longwood area. Features a foyer, formal living area, formal dining room, with family room.
Foxwood
3147 FOXWOOD DRIVE
3147 Foxwood Drive, Forest City, FL
This property features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you walk in you'll see the dining room to the right and a bedroom, which could be used as an office, to the left.
1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE
1612 Sweetwater West Circle, Orange County, FL
1612 Sweetwater West Circle. Gated Community. Contemporary style with 2047 heated sq.ft. 4/2.5 split bedroom plan, foyer, formal dining & living rooms, family room w/fireplace, volume ceilings, inside utility.
940 Douglas Ave Unit 140
940 Douglas Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Convient Location 3/2 Townhome in Altamonte Springs - This is a spacious 3/2 Townhome. Located close to shopping, dining, and I 4. This community is surrounded by large mature trees and has a community pool, spa and tennis courts.
Spring Oaks
698 Roaring Dr #379
698 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
MOVE TODAY - 3/2 Altamonte Springs - HIDDEN SPRINGS - Ground Floor 3 BR 2 Bath - 1,130 sq ft Wood Burning Fireplace Shutters Private Screened Patio Assigned Parking Engineered Flooring - Custom Paint Water & Sewer Included Washer & Dryer
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1439 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Casselberry Country Club
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
