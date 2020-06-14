Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

247 Apartments for rent in Wekiwa Springs, FL with garage

Wekiwa Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
259 High Castle Lane
259 High Castle Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1438 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! Welcome home to the GATED community HighCroft! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
276 HUNTERS POINT TRAIL
276 Hunters Point Trail, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1940 sqft
Spacious two story home on quiet street in Wekiva. Master + office on first floor. Sunny eat-in kitchen. Large great room with fireplace, screened porch, fenced yard. Two car garage. Great schools and neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
387 Newton Pl
387 Newton Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1526 sqft
This Large 2bed/2ba home Is located in Longwood. It has a separate living and dining room with laminate and carpet flooring throughout. kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space and all appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Springs
1 Unit Available
116 Raintree Drive - 1
116 Raintree Dr, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1671 sqft
FOR RENT, 3 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom Townhouse in desirable private 24h guard gated community The Springs! The property is bright and inviting with high ceilings, wood burning fireplace in living room, fenced-in back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Springs
1 Unit Available
2194 Woodbridge Road - 1
2194 Woodbridge Road, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1227 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED in the desirable 24h guard gated community the Springs. Beautiful 2nd story 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo. You will be swept away by the serene surroundings.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Sweetwater
1 Unit Available
103 Elderberry Lane
103 Elderberry Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2749 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN, Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom, ONE-STORY single family home for RENT in desirable Sweetwater Oaks neighborhood. Split floor plan with plenty of natural light, perfect for entertaining family and friends.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Sabal Point
1 Unit Available
253 East Hornbeam Drive
253 E Hornbeam Dr, Wekiwa Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1930 sqft
Remodeled 4 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home located in desirable Sabal Point neighborhood. Bright and Open floor plan with lots of natural light., perfect for entertaining family and friends. Big backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Wekiwa Springs
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
269 Bernard Ave
269 Bernard Avenue, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1996 sqft
COMING SOON... Mid June 2020! Fantastic 4/2/2 single family home on a large corner lot in the Sanlando Springs community in the Altamonte Springs / Longwood area. Features a foyer, formal living area, formal dining room, with family room.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
673 Sandy Neck Lane unit 201
673 Sandy Neck Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1806 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome within Altamonte Springs is Available Now! - Beautiful and Spacious 2-story 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Tollgate Trail
202 Tollgate Trail, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Newly Renovated Pool Home in the Woodlands - Totally renovated home, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with many entertaining areas, covered and huge screened pool ready for you on our hot summer days.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Foxwood
1 Unit Available
3147 FOXWOOD DRIVE
3147 Foxwood Drive, Forest City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2064 sqft
This property features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. As you walk in you'll see the dining room to the right and a bedroom, which could be used as an office, to the left.
Results within 5 miles of Wekiwa Springs
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
Lockhart
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
101 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
68 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$968
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
16 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
$1,035
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
City Guide for Wekiwa Springs, FL

“As worriment is far diluted, / And the mind is nearly muted.” (- Jamison Lee, "At Wekiwa Springs")

Wekiwa Springs is a small town located about 20 minutes north of Orlando. Known best for the Wekiwa Springs State Park, this sleepy town offers a relaxing escape from the bustling activity in Orlando and the rest of Central Florida. The town itself has just over 22,000 people in it and the average age is 40, and it’s has a lot of older folks who flock here to retire. The park offers a wonderful and peaceful reprieve and a lovely place to camp, hike, fish or just take in the sights of the great outdoors. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wekiwa Springs, FL

Wekiwa Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

