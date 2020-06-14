247 Apartments for rent in Wekiwa Springs, FL with garage
“As worriment is far diluted, / And the mind is nearly muted.” (- Jamison Lee, "At Wekiwa Springs")
Wekiwa Springs is a small town located about 20 minutes north of Orlando. Known best for the Wekiwa Springs State Park, this sleepy town offers a relaxing escape from the bustling activity in Orlando and the rest of Central Florida. The town itself has just over 22,000 people in it and the average age is 40, and it’s has a lot of older folks who flock here to retire. The park offers a wonderful and peaceful reprieve and a lovely place to camp, hike, fish or just take in the sights of the great outdoors. See more
Wekiwa Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.